Amitabh Bachchan is not the only celeb in B-town who has purchased an apartment in Atlantis Building in Andheri. Scroll down to know

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's Shehenshah Amitabh Bachchan has purchased a duplex apartment in Mumbai's Andheri, the western suburbs of the financial capital. The veteran actor has brought the property in a project Atlantis by a Tier-2 builder, Crystal Group. Buying a property is not a big deal but what caught our attention was the cost of the duplex. According to the registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com, the price of a 5,184 square feet duplex is Rs 31 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan bought the duplex last year on December 31, however, it was only on April 12 this year he paid a stamp duty of Rs 62 lakh, which is 2 per cent of Rs 31 crore.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the Maharashtra Chambers of the housing Industry (MCHI-CREDAI) said that the superstar saved more than Rs 90 lakh from the deal. MCHI-CREDAI President Deepak Goradia said, “Any sale boosts the whole cycle of real estate like the payment to banks, contractors and also fetches government revenue in the form of stamp duty and registration amount. Hence, the government needs to bring back the stamp duty cut.”

Reportedly, Bachchan's duplex is on the 27 and 28 floors of the under-construction 34 storeyed building. The property includes six mechanised parking slots.

Sandeep Reddy, co-founder of Zapkey.com said, "the pandemic has given a boost to the sale of luxury apartments, and many celebrities, businessmen, professional CXO’s have bought houses to take advantage of the pandemic-led price correction and stamp duty correction.”

Well, Amitabh Bachchan is not the only celeb in B-town who has purchased the apartment in Atlantis Building in Andheri. Two other celebs Sunny Leone and filmmaker Anand L Rai have also bought the house in the same building. Sunny has paid Rs 16 crore for a 4365 square feet apartment, while Anand has paid Rs 25.30 crore for a 5917 square feet apartment.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv