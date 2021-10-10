New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Until you are living under a rock for all of thee years, then there are a very few chances that you might not have heard about Amitabh Bachchan. Known as the star of the millennium, the megastar is one of the most popular Bollywood celebrities. And as the veteran actor is all set to ring in his 79th birthday on October 11, here we are with a little trivia about his work-life that will blow your mind.

Yes, Big B was born on 11 October 1942 to the famous poet and writer Dr. Harivansh Rai Bachchan. In his earlier career days, he worked as a medical representative, but the job was not his thing. After this, Amitabh Bachchan, who was fond of theater since childhood, decided to work in radio, but surprisingly his voice was rejected. Yes, this happened when he auditioned for an English program then later in Hindi language too.

This was in the 60s when famous personality Amin Sayani used to host a show named 'Stars of Jawaani' on the radio. Big B went to the studio many times but Sayani did not even give time to meet Amitabh. But the destiny had something else in store for Mr Bachchan who took his first step into the world of cinema on 16 February 1969 in Mumbai. Filmmaker Khwaja Ahmed Abbas was casting the film 'Saat Hindustani' at that time and he needed a 6 feet tall, lean man for the role and Amitabh Bachchan perfectly fit this criteria.

He was signed for the film and received Rs 5000 for his debut movie. Meanwhile, Jalal Agha's company also used to give 50 rupees per day to Bachchan for his voice. Post this, the days of his struggle were over and he went on to become one of the major artists in Hindi cinema has ever produced.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal