Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: Big B, who is considered as the biggest Bollywood legend, will turn an year older on Sunday.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amitabh Bachchan, who is popularly known as 'Shahenshah of Bollywood', will celebrate his 78th birthday on Sunday. Known for playing stupendous roles, Amitabh Bachchan is considered as the best actor ever produced by Bollywood. His fans also call him 'Sadi ka Mahanayak'.

From Padma Shri to Padma Bhushan to Padma Vibhushan, Big B has won numerous accolades in his glistering career. Amitabh Bachchan, also known as 'Angry Young Man' for his role in Prakash Mehra's Zanjeer in 1973, also has a large fan following overseas. So as the 'Star of the Millennium' celebrates his 78th birthday, here are some lesser-known facts you need to know about Amitabh Bachchan.

* While Amitabh Bachchan is multi-talented person, very few people know that the actor is an 'ambidexterity' and can write with both hands easily.

* Only a few people know that Big B wanted to join the Indian Air Force and serve the country.

* The 'Shahenshah of Bollywood' had started his career in the showbiz industry in 1969 as a voice narrator Bhuvam Shome. Notably, he was rejected by All India Radio.

* Before giving his first hit Zanjeer, which was directed and produced by Prakash Mehra, Amitabh Bachchan had given 12 consecutive flops.

* Only a few Bollywood fans know that Amitabh Bachchan has played more double roles in the showbiz industry than any other actor. The versatile actor had also played a triple role in Mahaan.

* Another interesting fact about Big B is that his father Harivamhrai Bachchan wanted to name Amitabh 'Inquilaab'. He also believed that his son was the reincarnation of his grandfather.

* Amitabh, whose first salary was Rs 500, keeps an asthalin pump/inhaler in his pocket 'at all times' because of his asthma problem.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma