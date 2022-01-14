New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan’s signature ‘Da-bangg’ tour is among actor’s biggest highlights of his time spent beyond creating usual cinematic or reality show content. TV host Maniesh Paul, who himself is part of Salman’s ‘Da-bangg’ tour, shared a behind the scenes footage of Khan’s tour in Riyadh, featuring a sequence of fun-filled moments.

In a video shared by Maniesh Paul, also showing the behind-the-scenes sequence of events featuring Salman Khan, Prabhudeva, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Aayush Sharma, Saiee Manjrekar and Sunil Grover, ‘Amitabh Bachchan’ is called on to the stage during one of the acts. The Da-bangg' tour also features famous Punjab-based pop star Guru Randhawa.

Much famous and equally loved comedian Sunil Grover imitated Amitabh Bachchan during one of his acts and urged Salman Khan to get married. “Kya ho jaata hai shaadi ke naam se aapko? Byah kar lijiye (What happens to you when someone talks about ‘marriage’? Get married!)," Sunil asked Salman Khan while imitating Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati expression.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan in recent past has praised Sunil Grover as an “incredible actor”. During one of the questions asked in an episode of the recent season of “Kaun Banega Crorepati”, KBC’s computer asked a contestant which comedian sang the song “Mere husband mujhe pyaar nahi karte.” After taking the audience poll lifeline, the contestant chose the correct answer, Sunil Grover. After the question was done with, Amitabh Bachchan praised Sunil Grover and described him as an “incredible actor.”

Salman Khan will next feature in Yashraj Films’ “Tiger 3” along with Katrina Kaif, which as per preliminary reports, is scheduled to release by the end of this year. Emraan Hashmi will be seen in an antagonist role in “Tiger 3”. Salman will also play an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Pathan”.

