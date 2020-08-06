New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite active on social media, keeps sharing his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's work. The veteran actor on --- shared a poem titled Akelapan Ka Bal Pehchan on Wednesday night and mistakenly credited the poetry to his father. However, Bachchan himself corrected it and shared another post on Thursday morning stating an apology along with the credit to the actual poet Prasoon Joshi.

CORRECTION : कल T 3617 pe जो कविता छपी थी , उसके लेखक , बाबूजी नहीं हैं । वो ग़लत था । उसकी रचना , कवि प्रसून जोशी ने की है ।

इसके लिए मैं क्षमा प्रार्थी हूँ । 🙏🙏

उनकी कविता ये है - pic.twitter.com/hZwgRq32U9 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 6, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter, “Babuji is not the author of the poem that was published yesterday. That was wrong. It is composed by poet Prasoon Joshi. I apologize for this.” Along with the apology, Amitabh Bachchan also shared the remaining portion of the poem along with the credits to writer-poet Prasoon Joshi.

T 3817 -

'अकेलेपन का बल पहचान

शब्द कहाँ जो तुझको टोके

हाथ कहाँ जो तुझको रोके

राह वही है, दिशा वही है, तू करे जिधर प्रस्थान

अकेलेपन का बल पहचान ।



जब तू चाहे तब मुसकाए,

जब चाहे तब अश्रु बहाए,

राग वही तू जिसमें गाना चाहे अपना गान ।

अकेलेपन का बल पहचान ।'



~ hrb pic.twitter.com/GDIpfrpVtz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 5, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan has been recently discharged from Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital after recovering from novel coronavirus. However, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is still undergoing treatment and admitted to the Mumbai hospital. Motivating his son Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture on his twitter timeline and captioned it with his father’s famous writing ‘Agneepath’.

Talking about Prasoon Joshi, he is a National Award winner poet, screenwriter, lyricist and marketer. He has won many awards for his incredible writings in several films. He is currently serving as the head of the Central Board of Film Certification. Films like Taare Zameen Par, Delhi 6, Bhaag Milkha Bhag are some of his commendable works.

