New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan are leaving no stones unturned to promote their upcoming thriller movie Runway 34. The film is inspired by true incidents and revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna, played by Ajay Devgn, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination. Now, the promotion of Runway 34 has led to a hilarious banter between Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of Ajay from his movie Phool Aur Kante. The picture is an iconic scene from the film where Ajay can be seen balancing between two bikes. Amitabh Bachchan wrote in the caption, "Sirji inka record hi hai rules todne ka! Range haathon guilty paaye gaye ho @AjayDevgn, ab kya doge iska jawaab? #Runway34 (He’s known to break rules. He’s caught red-handed here. How will you reply to this).”

To which, Ajay tweeted Big B's photo from the movie Sholay. In the picture, Dharmendra can be seen sitting on Amitabh Bachchan's shoulder and Amitabh Bachchan can be seen riding the bike. Ajay wrote in the caption, “Sir, you were saying.” In the comments, Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, "Hahaha. Loving this banter." Rakul Singh replied, "As always Capt. Vikrant is on top of his game ;) #Runway34 @SrBachchan @ajaydevgn"

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt and had an extended cameo role in SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. He impressed everyone with his performance in the web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. Moreover, he has already started shooting for Drishyam 2 with Shriya Saran.

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, Runway 34 also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Ajey Nagar (better known as Carry Minati), Boman Irani, Aakansha Singh and Angira Dhar. Produced and directed by Ajay Devgn, 'Runway 34' is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini, and Jay Kanujia. 'Runway 34' will hit the screens on Eid this year.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav