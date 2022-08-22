Amit Shah Calls Tollywood Superstar Jr NTS 'Gem Of Telugu Cinema'

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, recently met Telugu cinema's one of the superstars Jr NTR in Hyderabad. During the meeting, Amit Shah called Jr NTR a 'gem of the Telugu cinema'. The Union Home Minister was on a one-day Telangana visit.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah shared a bunch of pictures with the actor. While in one picture, both personalities can be seen shaking hands. In the second picture, both can be holding a bouquet and smiling for the camera. Photos of the duo sitting and having a conversation were also there. In the pictures, Jr NTR wore a light blue shirt and black pants.

Sharing the pictures, Amit Shah wrote, "Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad." The Union Minister also wrote a note in Telugu tagging the actor in the post.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR also took to his Twitter and wrote, "It was a pleasure meeting you and having a delightful interaction @AmitShah Ji. Thanks for the kind words."

Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad.



అత్యంత ప్రతిభావంతుడైన నటుడు మరియు మన తెలుగు సినిమా తారక రత్నం అయిన జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్‌తో ఈ రోజు హైదరాబాద్‌లో కలిసి మాట్లాడటం చాలా ఆనందంగా అనిపించింది.@tarak9999 pic.twitter.com/FyXuXCM0bZ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 21, 2022

On Jr NTR's work front, the actor was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The story turned out to be a massive hit and earned over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also starred in the blockbuster. The storyline of the movie was based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters. The movie features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles.

“It wasn't easy shooting for RRR, and the long wait for the release made it even more frustrating. We went through hell as it was very demanding for us as actors. But our efforts have paid off as the film is being celebrated everywhere and the country is loving it,” Jr NTR told Film Companion.

During a special event where the celebration of RRR's success was taking place, Jr NTR said, "I'm pretty sure that if he (Rajamouli) doesn't make (a sequel), you're going to kill him for sure. He needs to make RRR 2, there needs to be a conclusion to this also! I was speaking to a journalist and I don't know how but I said RRR franchise. So, hopefully, it becomes true. He should make RRR 2."