Amit Sadh Opens Up On Sushant Singh Rajput's Untimely Demise, Says 'Bada Tough Hai Yeh Industry'

Actor Amit Sadh recently opened up about the untimely death of his colleague and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He confessed that the news of Sushant's suicide profoundly disturbed him and left him contemplating exiting the profession.

Amit Sadh and Sushant Singh Rajput debuted into the film industry with Kai Po Che. Reminiscing the long shooting schedule of the movie, Amit said that he formed a strong bond with the late actor.

Discussing Sushant's suicide in 2020 with writer Chetan Bhagat on a podcast, Amit said, "I know the psyche of that person. When someone dies by suicide it means that there is complete darkness in their life. When this happens, it is not the person's fault, but it is the society's fault.

"The people who were around that person are the ones who are at fault, because the person has become so hopeless at that point that he does not care about anything else... I have felt in the same way before too when it seems that there is no one that they have nothing."

During the podcast, Amit disclosed that he had been afflicted by suicidal inclinations in the past but he is now doing well. When Chetan Bhagat asked him why he wanted to quit the industry Amit replied, "Chid gaya tha maine. Bada tough hai yeh industry (I felt frustrated. This industry is very demanding)."

Sushant Singh Rajput tragically passed away in June 2020 in Mumbai. The CBI is still examining the case of Sushant’s untimely demise, which is being perceived as suicide. Until now, the investigative agency has not yet submitted any final report regarding the matter.