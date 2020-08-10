Laal Singh Chaddha is the upcoming Hindi comedy-drama film. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is loosely based on the 1994 American drama Forrest Gump.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The release of Aamir Khan and Kareen Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, slated to hit theaters on Christmas 2020, has been postponed to Christmas 2021 in view of the coronavirus crisis, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the upcoming Hindi comedy-drama film. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is loosely based on the 1994 American drama Forrest Gump. The film stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles along with Mona Singh.

"NEW RELEASE DATE... #LaalSinghChaddha - starring #AamirKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan - will now release on #Christmas2021... Costars #MonaSingh... Directed by Advait Chandan... Produced by #AamirKhan, #KiranRao and #Viacom18Studios," Taran wrote on Twitter.

In Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan plays the character of a low intellect man with the same name. The film's plot is based on events in India's history through the perspective of Laal Singh Chaddha. Yogi Babu and Vijay Sethupatti are the other actors in the film.

The film was originally announced on March 14, 2019, and shot its first scene later in the year. However, the shooting had to be stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the situation now improving, Aamir Khan has reportedly reached Turkey to resume the shooting of the film.

A picture of Khan is also going viral on social media in which he is seen standing along with a woman. Both of them are wearing masks.

NEW PIC@aamir_khan resumes #LaalSinghChaddha shoot in Turkey pic.twitter.com/vjheNtCqde — Aamir Khan Official FC Kolkata (@AamirFanKolkata) August 8, 2020

According to reports, some of the scenes of the movie were supposed to be shot in Ladakh. However, they could not be shot due to the India-China border dispute.

