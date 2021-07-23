Sachin Joshi had filed a case against ‘Satyug Gold’ in January 2021 for alleged fraud and not receiving gold after 6 years of making the payment. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra are swimming in troubled waters as the latter is in police custody for making obscene p*rn films and selling them overseas. And now the duo is facing another setback as they have lost a big case of gold scam against Sachin Joshi after a long battle.

Yes, actor-producer, Sachin Joshi who is also actress Urvashi Sharma's husband has won the case against Kundra and a company owned by him called Satyug Gold. The case was going on in Bombay High Court for sometime and now the court has asked Satyug Gold to pay 1 kg of gold and Rs 3 lakh to Sachin.

For the unversed, Sachin had filed a case against ‘Satyug Gold’ in January 2021 for alleged fraud and not receiving gold after 6 years of making the payment.

As per media reports, Sachin was quoted as saying, “My legal battle was merely a representation of many of the investors of Satyug Gold who have invested in the gold scheme at a discounted rate, only to never receive the gold."

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Raj Kundra is behind bars for his involvement in making p*rn films for a UK-based firm. He was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on July 19 and will remain in police custody until July 23. In this case, 10 other accused, apart from Kundra have been arrested.

As soon as the news of Raj's arrest broke out, he and Shilpa Shetty are being heavily trolled on social media. However, Shilpa has kept silence on this whole matter for the time being. Although she did share a cryptic post on her Insta handle on Friday which said, "The place we need to be is right here, right now. Not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be but fully aware of what is."



"I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today."

