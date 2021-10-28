New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the favourite shows of the Indian audience. The comedy serial has been running successfully for 13 long years and as much as people are fond of the plot, they are in love with the characters and artists too. And one of the most popular of them all is Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta.

She has recently been in news for her linkup rumours with Raj Anadkat aka Tapu. However, the actress clarified that she is not dating the young star and all the news was baseless. But, a certain section of social media still keeps trolling her for being in an alleged relationship with onscreen Tapu and Jethalal's son.

Recently Munmun took to her official Instagram handle where she posted a video of herself where she can be seen answering couple questions with her partner. Yes! You read that right. Actually, her green partner is none other than Disney's animated character Shrek. Babita Ji captioned her video saying, "Finally did this trend with my partner"

Take a look at Munmun Dutta's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐌𝐔𝐍 𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐓𝐀 🧚🏻‍♀️🦋 (@mmoonstar)

As soon as the video was shared, fans went crazy and started commenting on her post. Many dropped heart emojis while some commented with a fire emoticon.

Talking about Munmun and Raj's rumoured relationship, not long ago, their picture went viral together where the duo was seen holding hands. In the picture, Munmun was wearing an orange and cream-colored floral print top while Raj aka tapu was seen clad in a white and gray color hoodie T-shirt.

While many fans are loving the idea og them being together, many are brutally trolling the alleged couple and keeping in mind their age difference.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal