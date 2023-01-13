Amid Wedding Rumours, Sidharth Malhotra Admits To Having Kiara Advani’s Number On Speed Dial

Rumoured Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly all set to tie the knot on February 6. Although the celebrities haven't verified or denied the rumours of their wedding yet, but they still talk about one another in public.

When questioned about Kiara in a recent interview, Sidharth blushed and said he has her number saved in his speed dial. Meanwhile, during the promotions of JugJugg Jeeyo, actor Varun Dhawan had confirmed that Sidharth was on Kiara's speed dial.

Admitting that his rumoured girlfriend Kiara is on his speed dial, Sidharth, in a recent interview, told Pinkvilla, "Yes, I do (have Kiara on speed dial). It comes in handy to call up your co-actor. A lot of other people are also in it."

Sidharth is currently busy with the promotions of his next movie Mission Majnu, which stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and is scheduled for release on Netflix on January 19.

Talking about Mission Majnu, Sidharth was asked to reveal the one thing he would choose to focus on if he was told to spy on Kiara. He said, "I would spy on how many times she works out in a month. It would be named 'Mission CrossFit' or 'Mission Not Fit' or 'Mission Is She Fit?'"

Kiara and Sidharth co-starred in the 2021 movie Shershaah, in which he portrayed Captain Vikram Batra, a Param Vir Chakra (posthumous) recipient, while she played his love interest, Dimple Cheema.

When Kiara appeared alongside Shahid Kapoor on Koffee With Karan season 7 last year, she acknowledged that Sidharth was more than just a buddy. In another episode of the talk show, Vicky Kaushal joined Sidharth, who also discussed his relationship with Kiara. According to recent reports, Sidharth and Kiara will get married in Rajasthan.

According to Etimes, sources close to the couple revealed, "Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th."

The source further revealed that the couple will have a royal wedding reminiscent of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's grand wedding. "The wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security," said the source. Adding to it, a heightened security staff has been arranged as the wedding will take place behind closed doors.