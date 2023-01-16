Amid Wedding Rumours, Kiara Advani Drops Mushy Pic With Birthday Boy Sidharth Malhotra On 'Gram

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani posted an adorable picture with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra on her Instagram handle on Monday. Sharing a sweet close-up shot of Sidharth staring at her, Kiara captioned the image as, "Whatcha lookin at birthday boy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Despite the fact that the pair is tight-lipped about their nuptials, Kiara's most recent post has once again given their fans a reason to be hopeful about their impending wedding.

Taking to the comment section, Ananya Pandey wrote, "I think I took this picture cuties," while a fan commented, "What could be more beautiful than this image." Another remarked, "Soon to be Mr & Mrs Malhotra," while a fourth asked, "R u guys getting married finally?"

Earlier today, Sidharth Malhotra had shared a video of himself cutting his birthday cake on the sets of Indian Police Force on his Instagram stories. In the video, Shilpa Shetty and Rohit Shetty also appeared. Had the best on set bday with this with this amazing team of IPF, big love back to you guys." Sidharth captioned the video.

Sidharth and Kiara are reportedly planning to tie the knot in February this year. In a recent interview with Radio Fever FM, Sidharth had responded to his wedding rumours saying, "I'm getting married this year," when questioned about his intentions of getting hitched.

Kiara and Sidharth co-starred in the 2021 movie Shershaah, in which he portrayed Captain Vikram Batra, a Param Vir Chakra (posthumous) recipient, while she played his love interest, Dimple Cheema.

When Kiara appeared alongside Shahid Kapoor on Koffee With Karan season 7 last year, she acknowledged that Sidharth was more than just a buddy. In another episode of the talk show, Vicky Kaushal joined Sidharth, who also discussed his relationship with Kiara. Reportedly, Sidharth and Kiara will get married in Rajasthan.

According to Etimes, sources close to the couple revealed, "Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th."

The source further revealed that the couple will have a royal wedding reminiscent of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's grand wedding. "The wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security," said the source. Adding to it, a heightened security staff has been arranged as the wedding will take place behind closed doors.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra, apart from Indian Police Force, will next be seen in Mission Majnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix on January 20. He also has Yodha in the pipeline.

Kiara, on the other hand, will next be seen in an upcoming musical saga film Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan.