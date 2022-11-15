Amid Shraddha Murder Probe, Here Are 8 True Crime Movies That Will Give You Goosebumps

As the details of the horrific 'Shraddha murder case’ in Delhi has shaken the entire nation, here is a list of movies based on other true heinous crimes that will chill you to the bone.

Talvar: Directed by Meghna Gulzar and based on the real-life Noida double murder case of 2008, where the victim’s parents were said to be the prime suspects, the film revolves around the mysterious death of a 13-year-old Shruti and her domestic help, Khempal. Starring Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neeraj Kabi and Tabu in prominent roles, the film showcases three different perspectives to the case which emerge as the investigations proceed.

Rahasya: Starring Kay Kay Menon, Tisca Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Meeta Vashisht in pivoting roles, this film is also loosely based on the Aarushi Talwar murder case of 2008. It revolves around the unsolved murder case of the 18-year-old daughter of a doctor couple. While the aggrieved father protests his innocence, all evidence points towards him irrefutably. However, the CBI officials conclude that the doctor could not have killed his own daughter. The film was directed by Manish Gupta.

While Talvar is available on Netflix, Rahaysa can be watched on Zee5.

Not A Love Story: This 2011 Ram Gopal Varma film was inspired by the Neeraj Grover murder case of 2008, in relation to which actress Maria Susairaj and her boyfriend Emile Jerome Mathew were arrested. Actors Deepak Dobriyal and Mahie Gill played the main characters in this film. Mahie's character Anusha Chawla was inspired by Susairaj, while Deepak played Robin Fernandes, a character based on Mathew. This film is available on Amazon Prime.

No One Killed Jessica: Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the story of this Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balan-starrer was inspired by the high-profile Jessica Lal murder case of 1999. While Vidya played the role of Jessica's elder sister Sabrina Lal in the film, Rani essayed the character of a news anchor. Myra Karn played the role of Jessica who was killed at socialite Bina Ramani’s Tamarind Court restaurant in South Delhi. This film can be streamed on Netflix.

Article 15: Based on 2014’s Badaun gang rape and murder case, this Ayushman Khuranna-starrer highlights the issue of caste-based oppression in India. Helmed by Anubhav Singha, the film is named after Article 15 of the Indian Constitution which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, gender or birthplace. It is available on Netflix.

The Stoneman Murders: This crime thriller is based on a killer who terrorised Mumbai and Kolkata in the 80s. He made headlines by brutally killing 26 pavement dwellers in their sleep. However, as the identity of this serial killer remains unknown, it was reported that he used large stones to smash its victim’s skull. Directed by Manish Gupta and starring Kay Kay Menon, Rukhsar and Arbaaz Khan in lead roles, the film is available on Amazon Prime.

Raman Raghav 2.0: Raman Raghav was a well-known serial killer who struck terror in the hearts and minds of people in Mumbai with his brutal crimes in 60s. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles, this 2016 film shows a similar psychopath, named Ramanna (played by Siddiqui) who kills innocent people in Mumbai. The tabloids label him as 'Stoneman' since the first few murders he commits with a stone. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, this film is available on Zee5 for free.

Me Aur Charles: This 2015 film is about Charles, the infamous bikini killer, who charmed people with his personality and then manipulated them to get what he wanted. Randeep Hooda played the title role in the film. Directed by Pravaal Raman, the film also stars Richa Chadha, Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra and is available on Zee5 for free.