Amid Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's Separation Rumours, Fans Trash THIS Pakistani Actress; Here's Why

Amid reports of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's divorce rumours, a Pakistani actress and model are getting all the hate from fans. Ayesha Omar, who is one of the popular actresses in the neighbouring country has been called out by fans after it was reported that Shoaib is having extra-marital affair with her.

Earlier it was reported that Sania and Shoaib, who have been married for almost 12 years, have headed for a split. A few days later, Sania dropped some cryptic social media posts hinting that not all is well in their marriage. And now, several Pakistani media reports claimed that Shoaib is dating Pakistani model Ayesha Omar and it was his closeness to her that led to his marriage with Sania hitting the troubled water. However, neither Sania nor Shoaib has made any statement on the same yet.

The buzz everywhere has led to trolling of Ayesha Omar after some pics of the actress with Pakistan Batsman went viral. She has been accused of breaking Sania and Shoaib's marriage. Some of the fans even trolled Shoaib Malik for allegedly cheating on his wife.

Fans online commented on how she dated a married man pointing out that it is wrong and hampers Sania's family, her and their kid.

"Shame on you.. Chi inti d*rty mind ki aurat ho tum... Dusro ke ghar me aag laga kar.. Chen ki sukun le rahi ho.. India wale tere jese makkar aurat ko lanat ke siwa Kuch nahi denge, wrote one fan.

Meanwhile, another wrote, "If the rumour of seperation is true ...and Shoaib cheated with this woman on a phenomenal lady like Sania Mirza.. l am pretty sure that he will regret it very soon and wallahi you'll don't fear Allah swt ..... Won't you ever face Allah ??? How are u going to have peace in ur life ??? #shameonu"

A third wrote, "Tumhi ho ?? Jisne saniya mirza ka basa basaya ghar ujad diya???"

"Tujhe sach mein ek minute k liye bhi Darr lagta h qabr mein jane se? Tune ek ghar tabah kiya h tujhe iski saza ka andaza bhi nhi hoga. Jub humein qabr mein utar jata h to kuch ghanton k baad hi keede humein khana shuru karte hein. Kabhi kabhi to koi jungli jaanwar bhi laashein nikaal leta h jinpar Allah ka azaab hota h. Tune ek shaadi shuda mard ko apni taraf mayal kiya. Tune kya hi kar diya tujhe maloom nhi ki kisi ki talaq ka sabab banna Allah ki nazar mein sabse bada gunah h kufr k baad. Allah tujhe maaf kare meri dua h kyunki agar nhi karega to tujhe andaza nhi tujhpar duniya se hi sazayein shuru ho jayengi. Allah tujhe maaf kare"

Meanwhile, Sania and Shoaib have been married for 12 years and together, they have a son. So far neither Sania nor Shoaib has said anything and the main reason behind Shoaib and Sania's alleged discord is also not clear.

Talking about Ayesha Omar, is a Pakistani actress and popular Youtuber and one of the highest-paid actresses in Pakistan. She is known for her leading role in several television serials including 'Kollege Jeans', 'Kuch Lamhe Zindagi Kay', 'Meri Zaat Zara e Beneshan', 'Dil Ko Manana Aya Nahi', 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai', 'Bulbullay', 'Meri Gudiya', 'Mera Dard Bezuban', and many more.