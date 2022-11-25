Amid Richa Chadha's 'Galwan' Tweet Controversy, 'Boycott Fukrey 3' Trends | Here's What Netizens Have To Say

RICHA Chadha faced massive backlash after tweeting about the violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley between Indian and Chinese soldiers. The actress was criticised by netizens and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar also condemned her for her tweet. She has now deleted her tweet 'Galwan Says Hi' and issued an apology on the matter as well. Amid the controversy, Boycott Fukrey 3 has started trending on Twitter.

Richa will star in the third instalment of the Fukrey franchise and it is expected to release next year.

Take a look at what netizens have to say about the Boycott Fukrey 3 trend:

Dear @RichaChadha ji,



I cannot explain in words the hurt I felt seeing your tweet. It’s not everyday that you come across such loathsome words from a fellow citizen. It’s not about me being a Fauji. It’s not even about you not being one. It’s the sheer audacity and shamelessness — Maj Manik M Jolly,SM (@Manik_M_Jolly) November 24, 2022

Earlier, Richa issued an apology and also decided to go private on Twitter.

Even though in can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part. As a Lt Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war in the 1960's. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It's in my blood," the statement reads.

She added, "A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me."

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar condemned Richa over her Tweet as well. "Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain," he tweeted.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also issued a statement condemning Richa Chadha's comment about the 2020 Galwan clash.

"The Federation of Western India Cine Employees, which is the oldest and the largest organisation of Cine workers and is the mother body of 32 different crafts of workers, technicians, and artists working in the Film Industry has condemned the most irresponsible statement tweeted by Actress Richa Chadha abusing and disrespecting our soldiers who have laid down their lives at Galwan," the statement said.

Fukrey 3 also stars Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, and Pulkit Samrat. The star cast also did a cameo in Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Phone Bhoot'.