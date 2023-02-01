Amid 'Pathaan's Success, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Look Leaked Online; Netizens Call It 'Blockbuster'

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara-starrer pan-India movie Jawan has been dominating headlines since its announcement. After the huge Box Office success of SRK's Pathaan, all eyes are on Jawan. Now, on Wednesday a picture of King Khan from the Jawan set is going viral on social media, and netizens are already in love, as evident from the reactions.

The look featured the Pathaan star with a heavily bandaged face and he could be seen entering a vehicle. The look also showed SRK sporting long locks. The mask-covered face and enigmatic expression have been kept. This has increased interest in the movie even more. If the reports are to be believed, the viral still is from the Mumbai schedule of Jawan.

#SRK back on the sets of #Jawan today in his monster avatar pic.twitter.com/jre8fun2mo — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) January 31, 2023

Are you ready to witness this legendary face off ? #jawan pic.twitter.com/NARQx8fqBj — ᵀʰᵒ̃ʳ (@iTweetStorm_) February 1, 2023

Fans adore SRK's new appearance and are eagerly awaiting the teaser trailer for the movie. Meanwhile, netizens have also been hailing director Atlee for presenting the actor in a totally different light. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan shared a poster of Jawan on his Instagram handle and wrote, "It’s a special @redchilliesent project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us.But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank @_gauravverma the Co-Producer, @atlee47 and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now… Good to go Chief…!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The upcoming Indian Hindi-language action-thriller movie has been written and directed by Atlee. It stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role along with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, and Priyamani. The principal photography commenced in September 2021 and ended in 2023.

The film's shooting is taking place in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Aurangabad. It is scheduled for theatrical release on 2 June 2023.