Amid 'Pathaan's Success, Kangana Ranaut Issues Warning To Bollywood, 'Stay Away From Politics...'

Amid the record-breaking success of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, on Saturday, actress and filmmaker, Kangana Ranaut, warned Bollywood, thereby asking them to enjoy their success and stay away from politics.

She took to her Twitter handle and penned, "Bollywood walon yeh narrative banane ki koshish mat karna ki iss desh mein tum Hindu hate se suffer kar rahe ho, agar maine phir se yeh word suna 'triumph over hate' toh tum logon ki wahi class lagegi jo kal lagi thi. Enjoy your success and do good work, stay away from politics."

The tweet didn't go well with the Twitter users as one wrote, "Chalo #Pathaan ko side mein karte hai.. another example of ‘triumph over hate’ is how your last 9 movies tanked one after another. Audience has rejected @KanganaTeam we know you are desperate now to be where Smriti Irani is."

Another Twitter user also wrote, "The class was imposed because of your classless tweet, for which you were suspended for so long @KanganaTeam and as far as politics is concerned, the same cheap politics has ruined your career."

A netizen headed to his Twitter account and wrote, "Didi aap to Bollywood ko exposed karne wali thi " na" Fir kya hua Hume intezaar h didi ??"

Kangana Ranaut had earlier praised the movie after its release on Wednesday as the SRK-starrer movie emerged as the biggest opening so far at the Box Office.

After the movie set box office records, earning 106 crores globally on its opening day, the actress tweeted, "It is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies. Lekin (but) all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathaan sirf ek film ho sakti hai… goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram… Jai Shri Ram (Pathaan is just a film, the country will only hear cries of Jai Shri Ram)."