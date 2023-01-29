Amid ‘Pathaan’s Success Kangana Ranaut Calls ‘India Biased Towards Khans’; Netizens School Her

Kangana Ranaut has finally marked her return to Twitter after getting banned in 2020. Tweeting about Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' for the last couple of days, the actress has again made headlines for tweeting about the film's box office success, relating the issue stating Indians being biased towards 'Khans and Muslim actors.'

Kangana Ranaut reacted to a user's tweet who wrote about 'Pathaan's success, ' while retweeting that post she wrote, "Very good analysis… this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans… And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it's very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism … there is no country like Bharat (Indian flag emoticon) in the whole world (heart eyes, joined hands emojis)."

The original tweet to which the actor reacted shared that 'Pathan' received immense love at the box office because Hindus and Muslims love Shah Rukh Khan equally, and there are no 'Boycott tendencies' which can harm Bollywood films instead they help and appreciate them.

As Kangana Ranaut gave her reaction many Twitter users schooled her and wrote that the actor is doing it all just to seek attention. One Twitter user wrote, "So you're saying you're not part of this country? All you did is attack the Khans for no reason (and others too to be fair to you) and have always played the religion card by calling anything and everything Hinduphobic."

While another user wrote, "To look at everything thru a jaundiced eye of Muslim and non-Muslim is the disease you have. Its deep and it rots the inside of ones being. When do you divide Indians into Khans/ Muslims. IT IS HATE you are displaying at the core. They are merely Indians. Why are you labeling them?"

One more wrote, "If you really think like this Kangana, let's change your name from Kangana to Kainaat for just one movie and let's see if that movie works out or not."

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut also wrote, "It is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies. Lekin (but) all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathaan sirf ek film ho sakti hai… goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram… Jai Shri Ram."

The 'Dhakad' actress also warned Bollywood to not bring politics into the success of 'Pathaan' and quietly enjoy the film's success.

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' broke several box office records and has emerged as one of the fastest Hindi films to enter the Rs 300 Crore club in just four days in India. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles, and it is directed by Sidharth Anand.