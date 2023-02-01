Amid 'Pathaan's Massive Success, Yash Raj Films Slash Ticket Prices By 25 Percent; Details Inside

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan has been smashing records at the Box Office since Day 1 of its release. The movie hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, and since then it raked in over Rs 700 crores worldwide. Amid Pathaan's massive success, Yash Raj Films have slashed the ticket prices by 25 percent to sustain the earnings.

According to India TV, Producer Aditya Chopra took the choice to lower ticket costs because he anticipated the movie's potential for further expansion. Chopra made the choice barely five days after the film's debut, which is unusual because producers usually lower ticket prices during the second week of the film's release.

Creating history, Pathaan now holds the record for the highest-ever first-week collection in Hindi cinema. On Wednesday, Yash Raj Films shared on Twitter, "#Pathaan continues to win hearts, keep the love coming Book your tickets now! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only on a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu."

#Pathaan continues to win hearts, keep the love coming ❤️

Book your tickets now! https://t.co/SD17p6x9HI | https://t.co/VkhFng6vBj



Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/ELL6fAAxLH — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 1, 2023

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh also shared that Pathaan has so far raked in Rs 634 crores worldwide in just a week. He tweeted, "‘PATHAAN’: ₹ 634 CR WORLDWIDE *GROSS* IN 7 DAYS… #Pathaan WORLDWIDE [#India + #Overseas] *Gross* BOC… *7 days*… #India: ₹ 395 cr Gross BOC [₹ 330.25 cr Nett BOC] #Overseas: ₹ 239 cr Gross BOC Worldwide Total *GROSS*: ₹ 634 cr."

‘PATHAAN’: ₹ 634 CR WORLDWIDE *GROSS* IN 7 DAYS… #Pathaan WORLDWIDE [#India + #Overseas] *Gross* BOC… *7 days*…

⭐️ #India: ₹ 395 cr Gross BOC [₹ 330.25 cr Nett BOC]

⭐️ #Overseas: ₹ 239 cr Gross BOC

⭐️ Worldwide Total *GROSS*: ₹ 634 cr

🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nMnQHosQxO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2023

By entering into the Rs 300 crore club within a week in Hindi belt, the SRK-starrer has also beaten Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's Hindi version's 2017 record of entering the ₹300 crores in only 10 days, while Yash-starrer KGF 2 is the third fastest film to reach Rs 300 core-mark.