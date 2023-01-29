Amid 'Pathaan's Box Office Success, Neha Dhupia Revisits Her 20 Years Old Statement, 'Either s*x sells or Shah Rukh Khan'

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia's statement from 12 years ago is once again garnering attention. "Either s*x sells or Shah Rukh Khan," she said 20 years ago. This came as SRK's Pathaan has been doing wonders at the Box Office. The movie is expected to rake in Rs 400 crores soon.

On Saturday, a Twitter user tweeted, "Almost two decades back Neha Dhupia had given a statement 'only s*x or Shah Rukh Khan sells' and that stays true even today!" Reacting to this, Dhupia tweeted, "20 years on, my statement rings true. This is not an 'actor's career' but a 'king's reign'!" She even tagged Shah Rukh in her tweet.

According to India TV, in a 2004 interview, Neha was questioned about intimate scenes in the movie Julie. In response, she said, "Julie has love-making scenes and shots exposing my bare back... I'm not affected by the s*x symbol tag. It doesn't bother me if people say I have overshadowed Mallika Sherawat and Bipasha Basu by exposing in Julie. In today's time, either s*x sells or Shah Rukh Khan. So I would rather be a s*x prop in my next five films.

Earlier, after watching Pathaan, Neha Dhupia took to her Twitter handle and cheered for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. "@iamsrk The love we have for you is hard to explain. @deepikapadukone u set the screen on fire with ur gaze n ur kicks and tricks #JohnAbraham u make bad look so good! @BeingSalmanKhan we would go back to the cinemas to watch the best cameo in history #pathan is here to stay!!! (sic)," she wrote on Twitter.

@iamsrk The love we have for you is hard to explain. @deepikapadukone u set the screen on fire with ur gaze n ur kicks and tricks #JohnAbraham u make bad look so good! @BeingSalmanKhan we would go back to the cinemas to watch the best cameo in history 🙌#pathan is here to stay!!! pic.twitter.com/FOTg2Sn4WS — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) January 26, 2023

Her statement further read, "It was a packed house ,there were whistles ,there was cheer and our hearts rejoiced …we laughed on beat , we applauded on every dialogue and we jumped out of our seats on cue each time #pathan kicked @iamsrk thank you for you … this is what cinematic victory looks like! (sic)."

It was a packed house ,there were whistles ,there was cheer and our hearts rejoiced …we laughed on beat , we applauded on every dialogue and we jumped out of our seats on cue each time #pathan kicked @iamsrk thank you for you … this is what cinematic victory looks like! — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) January 26, 2023

Movie critic Taran Adarsh's data stated that Pathaan has earned Rs 429 crores in the global Box Office in just 4 days. He tweeted, "‘PATHAAN’: ₹ 429 CR WORLDWIDE *GROSS* IN 4 DAYS… #Pathaan WORLDWIDE [#India + #Overseas] *Gross* BOC… *4 days*… #India: ₹ 265 cr #Overseas: ₹ 164 cr Worldwide Total *GROSS*: ₹ 429 cr."