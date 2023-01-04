Amid Dating Rumours, Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up On Working With Vijay Deverakonda, Says 'I feel I Have Improved So Much'

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Tamil movie Varisu, has recently reacted to rumours regarding her reunion with Vijay Deverakonda for a third time after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. In an interview, she revealed her desire to collaborate with Vijay again, as their fans have been wishing for the same.

During the interview, Rashmika opened up about the speculation of her teaming up with Vijay again. She mentioned that she is looking forward to working with him in the near future, be it this year or next.

The last time the two were seen collaborating was in the movie Dear Comrade, where she portrayed the character of a cricketer who is a subject of harassment. After seeing 'similar' recent holiday photos of the two, fans are convinced that Vijay and Rashmika are dating, although neither of them have confirmed or denied their relationship.

Speaking about her working with Vijay again, Rashmika she told Gulte, "As of now, no. But I hope it happens this year or next. I feel I've gotten a lot of messages from our well-wishers who feel it's been a while since we came together on screen. We want to do justice to that and wait for a script that justifies both of our personalities."

Adding that she 'absolutely loved working with him', Rashmika said, "I feel I've improved so much from Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, I really want to see how much better I can be. I want him to see me perform and I'm waiting for his reaction. I hope it happens next year or so."

Rashmika was recently criticised for not having watched the superhit Kannada movie Kantara for a long time. She been responded to those who reprimanded her for not watching the film despite being a Kannadiga, saying that when it released, she was occupied with work commitments. She later said that she has finally watched the film and conveyed her best wishes to the team.

On the work front, Rashmika will shortly start working on the second instalment of the Pushpa series. The movie will feature her and Allu Arjun in the lead roles and is slated for release next year.

Last August, Pushpa: The Rule was launched with a pooja ceremony. Sukumar is once again directing the film. Rashmika is likely to join the team towards the end of this month.