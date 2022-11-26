Amid Dating Rumours, Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala's Picture Surfaces On Social Media | See Here

NAGA Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been in the news ever since the rumours about their dating came out. Now, amid these dating rumours, a picture of the two has gone viral on social media. The dating rumours of Chaitanya and Sobhita started earlier this year and they have neither accepted nor denied it.

Take a look at the viral picture:

The actor was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabu and the two announced their separation in October last year.

"To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," their joint statement reads.

Earlier, Samantha also slammed the reports claiming that her PR team planted the rumours of Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita's relationship.

Slamming the rumours, Samantha wrote, "Rumours on girl - Must be true !! Rumours on boy - Planted by girl !! Grow up guys ..Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!!"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya starred together in the films like Manam, MajiliYe Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya and the duo got married in 2017.

Karan Johar asked Samantha about her current equation with Naga Chaitanya. Samantha said, "You mean if you put us both in a room, you'd have to hide sharp objects? Yes, as of now but it may be sometime in the future."

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. He will be seen in an untitled Venkat Prabhu film. Sobhita was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-1. She will be seen in Made In Heaven Season 2.