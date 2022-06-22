Amid Dating Rumours, Kiara Advani Says 'Sidharth Malhotra Is Her Favourite Co-Star'

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been in the headlines for some time now for their rumoured relationship. Though the duo never confirmed the news on camera, speculations about their dating are rife.

Earlier, some reports also suggested that they have decided to part ways. However, Sidharth recently debunked all the rumours by attending the screening of Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The couple was also clicked hugging each other at the screening. Now, in a recent interview with the Entertainment Times, Kiara Advani picked her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Malhotra, as her favourite co-star. "He is very handsome," she said.

Kiara, on being asked to choose between Kabir Singh, Shershaah, and Good Newwzz, responded, with Kabir Singh. The actress claimed that the movie changed her life. She recalled how people still call her by the name, Preeti, which was the name of her character in the movie. "Kabir Singh. It really changed my life", she said. She further was also asked about the most difficult scenes, she has ever done. "The climax of Shershaah", she responded.

Kiara and Sidharth recently made an appearance at Karan Johar's 50th birthday together at Yash Raj Studios. They did not make an entry together but reports suggest that they were hanging out together at the party. Kiara Advani who is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood rose to fame with her movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which was released in 2016.

Currently, Kiara is busy promoting her upcoming movie, Jugjugg Jeeyo which also stars Varun Dhavan, Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, Manish Paul and Tisca Chopra. The film is helmed by Raj Mehta, who earlier backed the 2019 hit film Good Newwz.

Apart from Jugjugg Jeeyo, she also has a comedy thriller film, Govinda Mera Naam, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in her kitty. The movie is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Studios. She also has a Telugu film, RC 15, opposite Ram Charan. The film is directed by S Shankar.