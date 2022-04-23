New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: When our country is seeing a lot of communal tension, a poem about peace and harmony has gone viral on social media. The video, featuring Manoj Bajpayee, is titled 'Bhagwan Aur Khuda' and Milap Zaveri wrote this poem in 2020. The video was also originally posted in 2020, but Milap Zaveri shared the video again on his Twitter account a few days ago.

Sharing the video, Milap Zaveri wrote, "#BhagwanAurKhuda written and conceptualised by me in 2020 and performed so brilliantly by the legendary @BajpayeeManoj whose presence, performance, narration still gives me goosebumps. An important message for our nation. For all Indians and all humans. @TSeries".

#BhagwanAurKhuda written and conceptualised by me in 2020 and performed so brilliantly by the legendary @BajpayeeManoj whose presence, performance, narration still gives me goosebumps. An important message for our nation. For all Indians and all humans🙏 @TSeries pic.twitter.com/b23NuGjo6C — Milap (@MassZaveri) April 19, 2022

In the poem, Milap Zaveri has addressed the tension between the religions and the hatred caused among the people because of this. The writer beautifully conveys this message and expresses it through the words. Moreover, Manoj Bajpaaye has effectively narrated the poem with so much emotion.

First line of this poem is "Bhagwaan aur Khuda aapas mein baat kar rahe the, Mandir aur Masjid ke beech chauraahe par mulaqaat kar rahe the, ki haath jode huye ho ya dua me uthe, koi farak nhi padta hai. (Bhagwaan and Khuda were talking to each other, they met at a square between a temple and a mosque, whether you fold your hands or open your palms for prayer, it really doesn't matter)."

Milap Zaveri has directed many commercial films like Mastizaade, Satyameva Jayate, Marjaavaan and Satyamev Jayate 2. He made his directorial debut with the film Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai. Apart from filmmaking, Milap Zaveri is also the writer of many successful films. Those films include Jhankar Beats, Masti, Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Desi Boyz and Ek Villian.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in the thriller drama film Dial 100, which is streaming on Zee5. He will be seen in Joramand Gulmohar. Manoj will also star in the Netflix film Soup, which also stars Konkona Sensharma.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav