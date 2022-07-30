Amid Break-Up Rumours, Tiger Shroff Turns Cheerleader For Disha Patani's Ek Villain Returns

Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are one of the most talked about couples. Though the duo never confirmed their relationship publically, they have always been the headline. Recently the break-up rumours of the couple surfaced online. However, amid the rumours, Heropanti actor took to social media to give a shoutout to Disha Patani’s recently released film Ek Villain Returns.

Taking to Instagram stories, Tiger Shroff wrote, “What a gripping movie and fantastic performances by the whole cast congrats guys!"

Recently, several reports were doing rounds on the internet which claimed that the couple has parted ways.

As per a report in E-Times stated that the couple parted ways after the Heropanti actor refused to marry Disha this year.

Recently, Tiger Shroff's father and veteran actor Jackie Shroff also reacted to the topic.

“They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son’s love life. That’s the last thing I want to do, like infringe on their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work," Jackie was quoted as saying by the Bombay Times.

“See, it is up to them whether they are together or not, whether they are compatible (with each other) or not. It is their love story, like me and my wife (Ayesha) have our love story. We share a good equation with Disha. And like I said, they are happy together like they meet, talk, etc," he further added.

Meanwhile, on Disha's work front, the actress was last seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff has a bunch of projects in his pipelines including Screw Dheela and Ganapath.