Amid Balenciaga controversy, Malaika Arora Trolled For Wearing Label's Dress at Manish Malhotra's Party

B-town diva Malaika Arora is being trolled for wearing Balenciaga amid the brand's ongoing controversy regarding its recent ad campaigns which were accused of "sexualizing children".

For the ace designer's birthday bash, the Chhaiya Chhaiya star donned an oversized mini dress from Balenciaga, which she styled with thigh-high boots. She kept her hair open and also carried a mini black bag to complete her look.

Though Malaika looked perfect in the Balenciaga dress, it seems like netizens are disappointed with her, as evident from the reactions that have been surfacing online. The Twitterati have given thumbs down to the actress-model for supporting the brand which has been accused of promoting child abuse.

Balenciaga Controversy:

Balenciaga is currently being criticized after it staged a photoshoot featuring two young girls holding teddy bears with bondage-themed elements which included chains, Fishnet shirts, and studded leather straps. The brand's other campaign had Supreme Court documents on a child pornography case.

Balenciaga is promoting sexualisation and abuse of Children by making kids hold BDSM Bondage teddy bears.



I don't believe in cancel culture but when you use children to try and spread a sick message your brand deserves to be cancelled. #Balenciaga #BalenciagaGate pic.twitter.com/OBiagimksO — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 23, 2022

Soon after it was criticized for its campaigns, the label not only removed all the pics from its website, it also issued a detailed apology on its Instagram handle.

Balenciaga Issues Apology:

"Balenciaga takes the following actions with the objective to learn from our mistakes as an organization. new control instances: - our current process for content validation has failed, and we recognize the need to do better - on the internal side, we nominate with immediate effect an image board responsible for evaluating the nature of our content from concept to final assets, including legal, sustainability and diversity expertise on the external side, we have appointed a best-in-class agency to assess and evaluate our content organization: -we have reorganized our image department to ensure full alignment with our corporate guidelines

lawsuit: - Balenciaga has decided not to pursue litigation

learn and contribute: -we want to learn, help and contribute to protect children we are starting training on responsible communication across our teams

together with my team, we will go on a "listening tour" to engage with advocacy groups that aim to protect children

donation: - we have set aside a significant fund for grants to organizations so that we can help make a difference in protecting children I want to personally reiterate my sincere apologies for the offense caused and take responsibility. at Balenciaga, we stand together for children's safety and do not tolerate any kind of violence and hatred message.

cédric charbit

president and ceo"