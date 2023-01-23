  • News
Amid Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's Wedding, Suniel Shetty Thanks PM Modi For THIS Reason; Fans Say, 'Ye Hum Dekh Lenge'

On Monday, Suniel Shetty headed to his Twitter handle and thanked PM Modi for naming 21 islands of Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees.

By Swati Singh
Mon, 23 Jan 2023 04:24 PM IST
Minute Read
(IMAGE: TWITTER)

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty will be exchanging wedding vows with cricketer KL Rahul at the former's Khandala farmhouse today. Amidst all this, the Hera Pheri actor took out a little time to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for renaming 21 islands of Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees on January 23.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Suniel Shetty tweeted, "Thank you Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for renaming 21 islands of #AndamanNicobar in the names of the 21 #ParamVirChakra awardees, the true heroes of our Nation, on the 126th Birth Anniversary of the great #NetajiSubhasChandraBose. So proud! #JaiHind #ParakramDivas (sic)."

Soon after his tweet, Suniel Shetty's fans headed to the comments section and asked him to concentrate on his daughter's wedding. A netizen commented, "Sir shadi me busy nhi ho kya aaj," while another one wrote, "Sir aap shaadi ki taiyaari nhi krwa rhe," a user also commented, "Sir yeh sab hum kar lenge .. aap shadi mai dhayan dijiye."

 

 

