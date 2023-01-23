Amid Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's Wedding, Suniel Shetty Thanks PM Modi For THIS Reason; Fans Say, 'Ye Hum Dekh Lenge'

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty will be exchanging wedding vows with cricketer KL Rahul at the former's Khandala farmhouse today. Amidst all this, the Hera Pheri actor took out a little time to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for renaming 21 islands of Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees on January 23.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Suniel Shetty tweeted, "Thank you Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for renaming 21 islands of #AndamanNicobar in the names of the 21 #ParamVirChakra awardees, the true heroes of our Nation, on the 126th Birth Anniversary of the great #NetajiSubhasChandraBose. So proud! #JaiHind #ParakramDivas (sic)."

Soon after his tweet, Suniel Shetty's fans headed to the comments section and asked him to concentrate on his daughter's wedding. A netizen commented, "Sir shadi me busy nhi ho kya aaj," while another one wrote, "Sir aap shaadi ki taiyaari nhi krwa rhe," a user also commented, "Sir yeh sab hum kar lenge .. aap shadi mai dhayan dijiye."

