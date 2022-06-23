American Rapper Lil Tjay Shot Multiple Times During Attempted Robbery

Rapper Lil Tjay, who recently released his new song 'GoinUp' was shot multiple times on Wednesday night and was rushed for emergency surgery in New Jersey. The popular Rapper and one of his friends, Antoine Boyd were made victims of an armed robbery and were shot at, according to a release from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to a TMZ report, the rapper was shot multiple times while his friend was shot at once and after the emergency sugery rapper is now stable.

A report from northjersey.com claims law enforcement said one victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition is now “stable,” while the other victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, according to other reports, the police officials have arrested three men in connection with the incident. The trigger man, Mohamed Konate, was said to have committed the crime against TJay.

Reportedly, Konate's extradition to New Jersey is currently pending while the other two being held at the jail are awaiting an initial hearing.

Soon after the news about the rapper’s surgery went online, many of his celebrity friends namely French Montana and others took to social media and extended their prayers for the rapper.

pray for my lil bro lil Tjay 🙏🏽 — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) June 22, 2022



Meanwhile, the rapper enjoys over 7 million followers on Instagram and 957.9K followers on Twitter. He rose to fame on Soundcloud and was signed by Columbia Records in 2018. His debut album, 'True 2 Myself', peaked at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200. Lil Tjay first garnered attention as a teenager, scoring his first major hit, “Brothers,” in 2018.

Tjay has released two solo singles this year, including “In My Head” and “Goin Up,” and appeared on several songs with other artists, such as YNW Melly (“Best Friends 4L”) and Kaash Paige (“24 Hrs”).