American Rapper Big Scarr Passes Away At 22, Gucci Mane Pays Tribute

Rapper Gucci Mane has confirmed the demise of Big Scarr on social media. Big Scarr was signed to Gucci Mane's record label '1017 Records'.

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 03:12 PM IST
AMERICAN rapper Big Scarr passed away at the age of 22 in the US. The news of his demise was first shared by The Shaderoom on Thursday on their social media page. Then, rapper Gucci Mane confirmed the news of Big Scarr's death as well.

Gucci Mane posted the picture of Big Scarr on Instagram and wrote, "This hurt. I'm a miss you @bigscarr."

 
 
 
The cause of his death is still unknown and the police have not given any confirmation till now.

Born in 2000, Big Scarr was signed to Gucci Mane's record label '1017 Records'. He is best known for his song 'SolcyBoyz'.

