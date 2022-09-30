Ameesha Patel Reacts To Dating Rumors With Pakistani Actor Imran Abbas: 'I Had A Laugh About It'

Ameesha Patel created quite a stir on social media with several media reports stating that the ‘Gadar’ star is rumored to be dating Pakistani actor Imran Abbas. Notably, Imran appeared in Karan Johar’s 2016-directorial film, ‘Ae Dil hai Mushkil.’

It all started when Ameesha Patel took to her Instagram account and posted a video of her and Imran, in which the two can be seen sharing laughs and singing a song together. In the viral video, Ameesha Patel and Imran Abbas can be seen singing the former's song from her 2002-film, ‘Kranti’. Singing ‘Dil Mein Dard Sa Jaga Hai’, the duo’s chemistry was unmissable.

Cross border love! Imran Abbas and Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel grooving to an old song 🎵 #ImranAbbas #AmeeshaPatel pic.twitter.com/9KuzqcWCMn — Tayyab Sindhu (@SinduTayyab) September 20, 2022

Social media users were sent in a tizzy after watching the video and started speculating that something is brewing between Ameesha and Imran.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Ameesha clarified that nothing of this sort has been happening. Speaking about the rumors, the 46-year-old actor said, “I read them too, and had a huge laugh about it. The whole thing is just crazy and full of silliness. I was meeting my buddy after so many years. So, it was just a catch up.”

Ameesha further added that she met the Pakistani star while she was in Bahrain to attend an event. The duo promptly catched up and had nothing planned. “He happens to love that song of mine. It’s his favourite song... We just did an impromptu thing, which was recorded by a friend. It came out so cute, so we posted it. It was not planned,” the report added Ameesha saying.

The ‘Gadar’ star added that she and Imran have known each other for many years now, and studied together in a university in the US. “I have stayed in touch with most of my friends in Pakistan, who just love India. Abbas belongs to the film industry there, and we have a lot more to talk about,” said Ameesha as reported by Hindustan Times.