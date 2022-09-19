Ameesha Patel And Jr NTR’s ‘Cute’ Throwback Pic Sets The Internet On Fire

Ameesha Patel And Jr NTR’s ‘Cute’ Throwback Pic Sets A Storm On Social Media

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel, who takes her fans on a nostalgic ride every weekend by posting throwback pictures from her career. On Sunday, the ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ star took to her social media account to post a picture with ‘RRR’ sensation and pan-India heartthrob, Jr NTR.

Taking to her Instagram account, Ameesha posted a throwback picture from the year 2005, where she can be seen posing along with Jr NTR. The image shared by the Bollywood diva is from the duo’s 2005 film Narasimhudu, which also starred actor Sameera Reddy.

“THROWBACK WEEKEND.. a cute pik from my Telugu film w/ @jrntr .. he was a huge TELUGU SUPERSTAR then as well n today seeing him getting such PAN INDIA love with the film RRR makes me soo happy .. lovely co star .. hardworking and humble,” wrote Ameesha along with the post.

Soon after Ameesha shared the post, fans of the two flooded the comments section with hearts and fire emojis. One fan wrote, “Wow Awesome, He Is My Favourite.” Another wrote, “he is super star all time.”

Last week, Ameesha had shared a picture with filmmaker David Dhawan and actor Anil Kapoor. In the picture, the trio could be seen posing on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

“THROWBACK WEEKEND PIK .. it was the Auspicious occasion of GANESH CHATURTHI at my office 7 years ago n dashing @anilskapoor n my director @daviddhawan8 came for evening aarti and Darshan….” wrote Ameesha in the caption of her post.

On the work front, Ameesha will be making her big screen comeback along with Sunny Deol in the sequel to their 2001-film, ‘Gadar’. The film, directed by Anil Sharma, completed its first schedule of shooting last year in Himachal Pradesh’s Palampur and is expected to release in 2023.