New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In an absurd development after Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's controverisal defamation verdict, a man from Saudi has asked the Aquaman actress to marry him after she lost the case. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's infamous defamation trial was held in Fairfax, Virginia, and Johnny won the USD 50 million case. The Saudi man sent his marriage proposal to Amber via voice message on her Instagram DM.

In the proposal, this Saudi man called himself better than 'old man' Johnny Depp and said that Amber has no choice left but to marry him. Amber since all doors are closing on you, you have no one except me to take care of you. I’ve noticed that some people hate and bully you, therefore, I decided to marry you. May Allah bless us both. You are a blessing, but people don’t appreciate that. I am better than that old man,” he says in the voice note.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bee4andafter_kw 🇰🇼 (@bee4andafter_kw)

So far, the video has managed to gather over 100K views on the Internet. Soon after this post by bee4andafter_kw went viral and netizens started reacting to the same.

Reacting to it, one person wrote, “It is astonishing that, one Saudi man, is eager to marry Amber Heard, who is ordered to pay huge damages to Johnny Depp. It is nothing but, applying salt to the wounds of the actress.” While one person said, “This is creepy,” many others dropped laughing emojis in the comments section of the post. However, there is no reply from Amber Heard or her team on the same

Earlier, Johnny Depp had won the high-profile defamation case between him and his ex-wife, Amber. He had claimed that Amber had defamed him when she called herself a victim of domestic abuse. The jury awarded Johnny USD 15 million in damages. Amber has also won part of her libel case against Johnny, over statements in which Johnny's former lawyer described her claims of domestic abuse as a hoax. The jury has awarded Amber USD 2 million in damages.

Posted By: Ashita Singh