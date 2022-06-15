New Delhi | ANI: Actor Amber Heard has been a controversial figure for quite some time after all the limelight she got during the trial of the highly publicised Defamation case against ex-Husband Johnny Depp.



Days after Amber lost the case to Johnny Depp, rumours were floating around that she has been removed from the upcoming Warner Bros. film 'Aquaman 2'. However, Amber has dismissed the rumour, calling it 'insane'.



According to TMZ, her team denied the news and claimed that the "false rumour was born out of post-trial vitriol for Amber".



Last week, social media was full of reports alleging the actress has been axed from the sequel. Not just that, it was also reported that her role was going to be recast with an unnamed actress, with reshoots scheduled to take place very soon.



TMZ reached out to Warner Bros as well, but they haven't given any comment in this regard.



'Aquaman 2' also known as 'Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom' is slated to hit the theatres on March 17, 2023. The Superhero film is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Mamoa, Nicole Kidman, William Defoe along with Amber.



As far as Amber's personal life is concerned, she has been keeping a low profile in public post losing the case to ex-husband Johnny Depp. However, she did give an interview to Variety in which she was heard saying "You cannot tell me that this has been fair".



The trial, which took the internet by storm, went on for about six weeks and was held in USA's Virginia. Depp won the highly-publicised defamation case and was awarded USD 10m in compensatory damages and USD 5m in punitive damages. Amber Heard, on the other hand, was awarded $2m compensatory damages.



The couple that called it quits in 2016 battled in court over an article Amber Heard wrote in the year 2018 in which she described dealing with domestic abuse (without mentioning Johnny's name). Post the release of the article, Depp sued Heard for USD 50 million in damages. Proceedings of the trial began in April and the verdict was out on June 1, declaring Depp victorious. The Jury found that Amber Heard could not support her allegations against Depp with any substantial proof and thus noted that her claims of abuse were false when she published the article. However, the Jury also found that Depp had on one occasion defamed Heard, thus awarding her USD 2 million in compensatory damages.

Posted By: Ashita Singh