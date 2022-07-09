Amber Heard Demands 'Mistrial' In Johnny Depp Defamation Case, Alleges 'Wrong Juror Appeared In Proceedings'

Amber Heard has moved to court once again after losing the defamation lawsuit filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Her legal team has alleged that a wrong juror served on jury duty in the defamation trial. Therefore, the team has demanded that a mistrial should be declared and a new trial should take place.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Amber Heard's team said that an unidentified 77-year-old from Virginia was summoned for jury duty. However, an unidentified 52-year-old who appears to live at the same address and shared the same 'last name' as the unidentified 77-year-old ended up seating on the jury throughout the trial.

According to Deadline, the new filing by Amber’s lawyers said, "Ms. Heard had a right to rely on the basic protection, as prescribed by the Virginia Code, that the jurors in this trial would be individuals who were actually summoned for jury duty. In this case, it appears that Juror No. 15 was not, in fact, the same individual as listed on the jury panel." The filing further added, "Thus, the 52-year-old sitting on the jury for six weeks was never summoned for jury duty on April 11 and did not ‘appear in the list,’ as required. Ms. Heard’s due process was therefore compromised. Under these circumstances, a mistrial should be declared, and a new trial ordered."

Earlier, Amber Heard's attorneys asked a Fairfax County Circuit Court judge to order a fresh trial and dismiss the trial verdict. According to the Court House News, Amber Heard's lawyer said that she was not aware of the headline until Johnny Depp filed the lawsuit against her. The lawyer stated, "Mr Depp’s team proceeded solely on defamation by implication theory, abandoning any claims that Ms Heard’s statements were actually false. Ms Heard was unaware of the headline of her 2018 article and never even became aware of the headline until Mr Depp filed the lawsuit against her."

Johnny Depp was awarded more than USD 10 million in damages for defamation, in contrast to just USD 2 million for Amber Heard who had counter-sued him after a six-week trial. Johnny Depp had sued Amber Heard over a Washington Post op-ed published in 2018, in which Amber Heard described herself as a 'public figure representing domestic abuse', but did not name him.