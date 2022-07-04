Amber Heard Challenges Court's Verdict In Defamation Suit Against Johnny Depp, Seeks Fresh Trials

Amber Heard, who lost the defamation lawsuit filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, has moved to court once again. On Friday, her attorneys asked a Fairfax County Circuit Court judge to order a fresh trial and dismiss the trial verdict. As per the reports, her lawyers alleged that there is no evidence to support Johnny Depp’s claims.

Amber Heard's lawyer said that she was not aware of the headline until Johnny Depp filed the lawsuit against her, as per the Court House News. The lawyer stated, "Mr Depp’s team proceeded solely on defamation by implication theory, abandoning any claims that Ms Heard’s statements were actually false. Ms Heard was unaware of the headline of her 2018 article and never even became aware of the headline until Mr Depp filed the lawsuit against her."

Johnny Depp had sued Amber Heard over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she did not name him, but described herself as a 'public figure representing domestic abuse'. According to various reports, Amber Heard's lawyer has also argued that Johnny Depp's team ‘proceeded solely on a defamation by implication theory’ and called the damage amount ‘excessive’.

After a six-week trial, Johnny Depp was awarded more than USD 10 million in damages for defamation, in contrast to just USD 2 million for Amber Heard who had counter-sued him.

A month after the trial verdict, Amber Heard opened up about the verdict of the jury and the hate she received on social media. In an interview with NBC News, she said, "the "hate and vitriol" she suffered on social media during her libel trial against Johnny Depp was not "fair". She added that she did not "blame the jury for largely siding with her ex-husband". She further mentioned that ex-her husband is a beloved character and a 'fantastic actor' and so she doesn't blame anyone. "I don't blame them. I actually understand he's a beloved character. And people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor", she said.