Amber Heard Appeals For New Trial Six Months After Losing To Johnny Depp In Defamation Case

Amber Heard has appealed for a new trial in the USD 10 million defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp in the Virginia court, six months after losing the trial. The development comes weeks after the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star filed a new appeal.

According to reports, Amber Heard has put in place a new team, replacing a major part of her legal body. The Hollywood star’s new team has reportedly appealed to the jury to reverse their verdict, or to set up a new trial entirely.

The appeal filed by Amber Heard’s team has mentioned that the verdict served in the trial against Johnny Depp “undoubtedly will have a chilling effect on other women who wish to speak about abuse involving powerful men.”

The New York Times reported that Amber Heard’s legal team has submitted multiple claims appealing that the verdict served was wrong. "Instead of suing Heard in California, where both parties lived and where Depp claimed to have suffered reputational harm, Depp sued in Virginia, a wholly inconvenient forum with no connection to Depp or any meaningful connection to his claims," Ms Heard's lawyer wrote in the 68-page document as reported by The New York Times.

The report added “The trial court erroneously refused to dismiss this action on the ground of forum non-conveniens, based on its mistaken conclusion that Depp's claims arose in Virginia because the Washington Post's servers are located here.”

According to Deadline, the appeal by Amber Heard’s team mentioned that even if the Virginia Court “were to disagree with all of the foregoing, the jury’s award to Depp of USD 10 million in compensatory damages and USD 5 million in punitive damages (statutorily reduced to USD 350,000) clearly is excessive given the narrow time-frame for which Depp could recover.”

Notably, the US lawsuit took place in a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, this year during April and May 2022. The allegations were made by Johnny Depp after he claimed that his ex-wife Amber Heard defamed him by referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” in a 2018 op-ed for an American daily, Washington Post.