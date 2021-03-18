Amazon Prime Video turns producer with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu. Now to play an active role in the production of films in India. Read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amazon Prime Video becomes the producer with Akshay Kumar's highly anticipated film Ram Setu. The OTT platform is now going to play an active role in the production of films in India. With Ram Setu, Amazon will be opening its account and will co-produce it with Cape of Good Films, Abundantiaent and Lyca Productions.

Announcing the good news, Amazon Prime took to their official Instagram handle, along with the poster, wrote, "so excited to announce our first co-production - #RamSetu - a film which is a bridge between generations past, present and future! Looking forward to bringing this story to y’all with an exemplary cast and dream team!"

“Stories that are entrenched in Indian soil have often found an audience not only in India but across the world, and we are delighted to further take a step into co-producing by collaborating with a film that highlights our Indian heritage," The Hindu quoted Vijay Subramanium, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India saying.

Ram Setu is Akshay Kumar's ambitious project with Chandraprakash Dwivedi attached as the Creative Producer. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandes and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles.

Talking about the film Akshay Kumar was quoted saying, "Ram Setu is a bridge between generations past, present and future. I look forward to telling the story of a significant part of Indian heritage, especially for the youth and I am happy that, with Amazon Prime Video, the story will cut across geographies and strike a chord with viewers across the world."

Meanwhile, today, March 18, Akshay Kumar is going to fly down to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. The film is all set to release in theatres this year on the eve of Diwali, following release Ram Setu will also be available for Prime members.

