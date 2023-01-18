Amala Paul Denied Entry In Kerala’s Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva Temple, Says 'Religious Discrimination Still Exists In 2023’

South actor Amala Paul’s recent visit to Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva Temple in Kerala seemed to have ended on a sour note. On Wednesday, several reports of the actor being denied entry inside the Hindu temple went viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)

Amala Paul, who is a Christian by religion, has claimed that the temple only allows entry to Hindus. According to a report in ETimes, Amala Paul wrote in the temple visitor's register, "It is sad and disappointing that religious discrimination still exists in 2023. I couldn't go near the Goddess but could feel the spirit from a distance.”

“I hope there will be a change in religious discrimination soon. The time will come and we all will be treated equally and not on the basis of religion,” the actor further added in her note.

Prasoon Kumar, who is the trust secretary of the Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva Temple told News18 Malayalam in an interview that there is a bar to admin a non-believer inside the temple. "It is not said that believers of other religions do not reach the temple. But no one knows that. But when a celebrity comes, it becomes controversial. Intervening in understanding this. According to current customs, there is a bar to admit a non-believer. This was told to Amala Paul,” the official from Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva Temple told the media outlet.

Reportedly, Amala Paul visited the Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva Temple to seek the blessing of Goddess Parvati during the ongoing ‘Nadathurappu festival'. The actor was, however, denied entry into the temple and took the darshan and prasad from outside.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amala Paul will be appearing in a special role in Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’. The film also stars Tabu and is the official Hindi language remake of the Tamil hit ‘Kaithi’, which starred Karthi in the lead. The film is slated for release sometime this year.