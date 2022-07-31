'Am I Some Machine?': Kareena Kapoor Opens Up About Her Third Pregnancy Rumours

Kareena Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her London vacation and is all set to make her comeback with Laal Singh Chaddha. She also keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life through social media. Recently, there were rumours about the actress' third pregnancy. Kareena has now reacted to those rumours.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kareena reacted to how people assumed that she is pregnant because of some photos circulated on social media. She said, "What do you mean ‘is she pregnant? Is she having another baby?’ Am I some machine? Leave the choice to me na!”

She further added, "It’s pasta and wine guys…That picture was morphed! My tummy looked like that, and I went ‘Oh my God, is it that? Or maybe it’s the wine and pasta, I don’t know!’ I had been on a 40-day vacation, I have no idea, I lost count of how many pizzas I had eaten. That’s it, I had to take it in my stride, and say ‘chill, it’s okay, we are also human beings.”

Meanwhile, Kareena was recently shooting her Devotion of Suspect X, which will be her OTT debit. The movie will also star Vijay Varma and Jaideep Alhawat, and it is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

She has also wrapped up shooting for the film and shared many behind the scene pictures on Instagram. Sharing the pictures with the cast and crew of the film, she wrote, "DSX! The best crew, best ride, best times... and I’m pretty sure the best film too. Get ready @netflix_in... this one is".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Apart from Devotion of Suspect X, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of Forrest Gump. The movie also stars Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. It is Directed by Adavait Chandan and will hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.