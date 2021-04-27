The latest song starring Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin is all about love, heartbreak and separation. The song is crooned by Vishal Mishra and it narrates the story from the female perspective. Watch the video.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss fame and television industry's power couple, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin leave no stone unturned to entertain their fans. Recently, the highly anticipated song Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega starring Aly and Jasmin was released. Since then, netizens went gaga and they can't stop gushing over it.

The latest song starring Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin is all about love, heartbreak and separation. The song is crooned by Vishal Mishra and it narrates the story from the female perspective. The video begins with Jasmin who is looking in the mirror and was dressed in wedding attire. She looks shattered as she can't get the love from her husband. Later, she figures out that her husband was cheating on her and she exposes him and leaves him.

Watch the video:

As soon as the song was released, netizens started praising the power couple and the soulful voice of Vishal Mishra. One of the users wrote, "Jasmin and the whole team literally left a message for all the girls out there about being in TOXIC relationships and that we should take our own stand and keep our self-respect higher than anything!"

Another user wrote, "Wow very beautiful song of Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin... nice chemistry. Aly and Jasmin are looking killer. Vishal Mishra voice is very soulful and the lyrics are heart touching.

Yet another wrote, "The way they show that self-respect is above everything is totally amazing."

In just an hour of the song's release, it had garnered, 463,380 views, at the time of writing this article.

Aly and Jasmin were best friends before entering BB house. Later, they developed feelings for each other and now they are dating. The couple has never shied away from expressing their love for each other in front of everyone. They keep sharing adorable selfies and videos on Instagram and keep blessing the feed of netizens.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma