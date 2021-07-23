Announcing their next project together Jasmin shared the first look from the romantic song 2 Phones on her Instagram handle. In the poster, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin can be seen dressed in traditional Punjabi attire.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: If you are also a 'Jasly' fan you would be excited to know that TV actors Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni will soon be seen together in Neha Kakkar's next music video 2 Phone. The song is set to release on July 28.

Announcing their next project together Jasmin shared the first look from the romantic song on her Instagram handle. “We are back😍😍 #2phone by @nehakakkar ft @alygoni & @jasminbhasin2806 out on 28th July ♥️ @anshul300,” the caption of the photo read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

In the poster, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin can be seen dressed in traditional Punjabi attire. While Aly flaunts a yellow kurta Jasmin looks ravishing in a pink suit salwar. In the poster, Aly is also seen busy with his mobile phones as Jasmine looks angrily at him.

Earlier, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin made their music video debut with Tony Kakkar’s Tera Suit which was a huge hit. Now the lovebirds will be featured in Neka Kakkar's song.

The couple has been dating each other for quite some time now. They met during Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 and became very close friends. After entering into the Bigg Boss 13 house, Aly and Jasmine's friendship turned into love and they have been inseparable since then.

"after a long time in the house, and it was amazing. I am so happy that we both realised that it was love, and it has made our friendship even more special. I think you cannot look out for love and happiness, it just comes to you when the time is right.” Aly once said in an interview with Indian Express.

The duo also enjoys a huge fan base who like watching them together. They have many fan pages on Instagram where fans keep on showering them with love. During the Bigg Boss season 13 Aly and Jasmine's fight with co-contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla also garnered huge attention as fans kept on trending their names on Twitter.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha