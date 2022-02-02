New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global icon Priyanka Chopra took to her social media on January 22 and shared that they became parents as they welcomed a baby through surrogacy. Before welcoming the baby girl, Priyanka appeared in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, where she talked about being surrendering herself with just joy and light.

Though the actress was referring to the misery created by the Covid-19 in the globe, it seems that with her words she was already hinting towards expanding her family.

During the interview with the publication, Priyanka said that peace is one of the most important things for her at the moment, and it has become the quest of her life.

“That’s all I look for. I’m looking for people that give love, I’m looking for people that are peaceful. I’m gonna surround myself with just joy and light. And, you know, I think I’m starting to look for that now. And as a human being, it changed me as I’m sure it changed most of us. I don’t know if I can do that chaotic pace and chaotic world anymore. I want to prioritise what’s important," Priyanka said.

Desi girl further revealed that for her the most peaceful time is when she is at home, which Nick and she purchased in 2019 and worked hard to make their dream place.

Apart from that, Priyanka also went down memory lane and remembered childhood and revealed that she was raised by her parents and her extended family including her grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

“Because my parents were studying, they were doing their medical degrees at that time when they had me. I went from family to family and I always had so much love and support in my life. I really do feel that it gave me a sense of balance in my relationships as well."

Talking about mother Madhu Chopra, Priyanka said that she feels most loved when she looks at her.

“I feel most loved when I look at my mom, whenever I’m doing something my mom just has this face, which is like the ‘proud mom’ face. Sometimes I see it with my team as well, when I’m having a conversation and they’ll have this face. Even my husband, it’s just a silent thing. They don’t have to say anything, it’s the look, the face, and so I do have to say that I have felt very loved my whole life," she concluded.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen