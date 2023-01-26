Alone Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Mohanlal’s Malayalam Thriller This Weekend

Alone Twitter Review: Mohanlal stars in the lead role in the Malayalam film. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s latest thriller film Alone releases in cinemas today. The film is directed by Shaji Kailas and revolves around a man named Kalidas who gets stranded due to the pandemic lock-down in 2020 when he travels from Coimbatore to Kerala.

Voiced by popular south stars including Manju Warrier and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alone clashes with Pathaan at the box office in India. Take a look at what social media has to say about the Mohanlal-starrer:

#Alone One word Review :Virtuous.

Engaging the audience by showing a single person alone in the screen is bit a difficult job but #ShajiKailas managed it well 👏🏻 #Mohanlal One man Show and his Stirring Acting were the Big Advantage for the Film. Overall A Good Watch.#AloneMovie pic.twitter.com/burN9bhxMK — Ananthan T J (@ananthantj) January 26, 2023

#alonemovie



Done with alone .... a decent thriller with a good climax 🤝🏻 ... shaji kailas somehow delivers a good one 👍🏻 except few scene movie was throughout engaging. Overall not an extraordinary one but its an okyish movie to watch .



3/5 — Film Critics (@Filmcriticss) January 26, 2023

#alonemovie #Alone With a single character, the film manages to keep you engaged. Mohanlal's presence is vital for sustaining our interest in the plot ..3/5 — K R Rejeesh (@rejeeshkr) January 26, 2023

#Alone Review



Better than expected but still an Average flick ! 🙂



Rating - 2.5/5 #alonemovie#Mohanlal — Cineflix Kerala🎬 (@CineflixKerala) January 26, 2023

#Alone Mohanlal Movie Getting great Response!



4/5 stars for Mohanlal's Acting.

3.5/5 for the direction.

4.5/5 for story and dialogs



Overall 4/5 movie

Return of Mohanlal after #Monster #alonemovie #Mohanlal — Velayu (Kshatriya) (@Velayudham456) January 26, 2023

In an interview with OTTPlay, Mohanlal opened up about Alone and said, “When I heard the story of Alone, I found it very interesting. It doesn’t have too many actors. It’s just me and so, we thought we could take the risk ourselves and produce the film.”

The Drishyam star added, “The way it’s made and its purpose is intriguing; it’s a great thriller. A lot of other characters come through phone calls. It’s a story that happens during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Director Shaji Kamas, who also helmed Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Kaapa, told Om Manorama, “Today’s audience are keen observers. They can point out the flaws in editing, camera angles, the length of the dialogue as well as its problematic areas. Not that everything needs to be accepted. There are people who also like you.”

The filmmaker added, “I have always felt that my heroes had a little bit of villainism. The hero is often introduced with much fanfare. And after that, the audience will start accepting even the bad things he does.”

Shaji Kailas, who returned from a 6-year-long break, further said, “Cinema reflects society. A lot of people from other states migrate to our state. The crimes we have heard happening only in other states are now occurring in Kerala also. Cinema can’t be held responsible for that,--”

Alone was released in cinemas in Malayalam language on January 26, 2023.