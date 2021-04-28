The actor posted a note on Instagram today to share the health update and wrote, "Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols".

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on Wednesday informed his fans that he has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. However, the Sarrainodu actor said that he is doing fine and also urged his well-wishers not to worry about it. The 38-year-old actor has isolated himself at his home and following all COVID-19 protocols.

Allu Arjun, popularly known as the 'Stylish Star', took to his social media handles to inform his fans about the saddening news. The actor posted a note on Instagram today to share the health update and wrote, "Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols".

He urged those who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested as soon as possible and quarantine themselves if any symptoms persist. "Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance," he added. The actor further shared that he is doing fine and that his fans need not worry. "I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine."

I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine . Stay home, stay safe . pic.twitter.com/CAiKD6LzzP — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 28, 2021

Shortly after Allu Arjun informed about his health update, actors from the film fraternity wished him a speedy recovery and poured in best wishes for him. Replying on his tweet, film actress Rakulpreet Singh wrote, "Sending you speedy recovery wishes get well soooon". Actor Rahul Dev also wished him a speedy recovery and wrote, "Wishing you a fast & speedy recovery dear Bunny ... much love and strength to you".

Apart from the actors, his fans also flooded the comments section of his post with 'get well soon' messages and wished him a speedy recovery from the deadly pathogen, which is raging across the country.

Allu Arjun recently made headlines when Bollywood superstar Salman Khan showered praises on him for his dance moves in his 2017 film Duvvada Jagannadham's Seeti Maar song. Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai features the Hindi remake of the song with the same name.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa, shooting of which was halted due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Pushpa features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The trailer of the film recently garnered 50 million views on YouTube.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan