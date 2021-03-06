Allu Arjun has several films in the pipeline including Pushpa, in which he will be sharing the screen space with Rashmika Mandanna.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Time passes by so quickly, and it feels like it was just yesterday that the heartthrob Allu Arjun tied the knot with the love of his life Sneha Reddy in the year 2011. Well, just like you, we are also amazed that it has been 10 years of their beautiful marriage.

On this special day, Allu Arjun shared a heartfelt post to wish her wife. In one of the pictures, the actor was seen posing with his wife Sneha Reddy in front of the Taj Mahal, the epitome of love. They both were seen raising the style quotient as they were carrying the classy white ethnic attire. Allu Arjun donned a white kurta, pajama, whereas, his wife carried a white maxi dress. They were looking adorable in the picture.

In another photo, Allu Arjun shared the throwback picture from their wedding. In the photo, Sneha was all smiles and the face of Allu is not seen, but it is clear that he is tying the mangalsutra in Sneha's neck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Allu Arjun shared the photos with the caption, that read, "Happy 10th Anniversary to us Cutie. What a wonderful journey of ten years ... and many more to come"

As soon as he shared the post on the photo-sharing platform, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. One of the users wrote, "yayyy congratulations."

Actor Sidhant Chaturvedi also dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section.

Another user wrote, "Happy Wedding Anniversary to you two cuties.."

Allu Arjun has several films in the pipeline including Pushpa, in which he will be sharing the screen space with Rashmika Mandanna. The film is being helmed by Sukumar. It is reported that the teaser of the film will be out on Allu Arjun's birthday.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma