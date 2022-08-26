Allu Arjun Prepping For Hollywood Debut With Big Shot US Director? Here's What We Know

After the release of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun has garnered much love from the audience. Now, as per reports, the actor is expected to make his Hollywood debut soon. Allu Arjun's performance in Pushpa enthralled the audience, and now the actor is currently shooting for the sequel to his 2021 blockbuster.

“Allu Arjun has been offered a Hollywood film by a big-shot director-producer from the industry. While the actor was in New York for the parade, he happened to do a hush-hush meeting for a Superhero franchise that he was offered," a source was quoted by News18.

After the release of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun became the topic of the town. The actor was offered plenty of other new projects from the world, including Bollywood, brands, and so on. Meanwhile, if the reports, turned out to be true then, this will be a treat to the eyes of fans.

Pushpa: The Rise also featured Rasmika Mandanna. South's fame Samantha Ruth Prabhu was also featured in the film, however, the actress was seen in the iconic song 'o antava'.

Meanwhile, the shooting for Pushpa: The Rule has already started with a muhurat puja a few days ago. The movie is financed by Mythri Movie Makers, a well-known production, and the script of the film is written by Sukumar. Both Allu and Rashmika will be seen respiring the same role as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli from the previous film. Further, Fahadh Faasil will reprise his role as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Recently, Allu Arjun grooved with K-pop group TRI.BE. The actor also appeared in the music video of Armaan Malik’s new track Memu Aagamu.

People are eagerly waiting for their favourite star to appear on the big screens again.