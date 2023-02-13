Allu Arjun Offered Special Cameo Role In Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan: Reports

After the blockbuster success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next action-thriller film, Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, the film’s shooting is in full swing and is slated to be released in theaters in June 2023.

According to reports, Pushpa fame Allu Arjun will be making his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The actor has reportedly been approached for a cameo in the film.

A report in Peeping Moon revealed that Allu Arjun has been approached by director Atlee himself for a special cameo role in Jawan. The role is an important one and holds the potential of setting the big screens on fire.

While Allu Arjun is yet to give his nod to the project, chances are reportedly high that the actor will come on board for the film.

“Allu has been offered a role that plays a very important part in the film’s storyline. The narration happened just yesterday, and although Allu Arjun hasn’t given his nod yet, Atlee is hopeful that he will do the film,” the report in Peeping Moon cited a source close to the development as saying.

The report further added, “The casting for this specific part has been quite difficult for the director, as it requires an A-list star who has never been seen with Shah Rukh on screen. Allu will give his final confirmation in a few days, and we are expecting and wishing it will be a yes from him.”

Shah Rukh Khan will star in and as Jawan in the film. The movie also features south stars including Priyamani, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for the second installment of his blockbuster action franchise Pushpa with Sukumar. The film is slated to be released in theaters on Makar Sankranti 2024.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is still basking in the success of his latest release Pathaan, which has reportedly crossed over Rs 950 crore at the worldwide box office.