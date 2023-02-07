Allu Arjun Mobbed By Fans At Event, 'Pushpa' Star Greets Them With Folded Hands | WATCH

South superstar Allu Arjun recently greeted a sea of fans who showed up to catch a glimpse of him outside an event. The actor is currently shooting for the upcoming franchise of Pushpa, which is all set to hit the theatres on December 16, 2023.

The first part of the movie was released on December 17, 2021, and it shattered all the Box Office records in the South as well as the Hindi belt. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. Pushpa: The Rise not only demonstrated its success in India, but its allure reached far beyond national borders. Even after almost a year, the movie's success is still clear because it just received a Russian release and went on to become the best-performing Indian movie ever with a Russian dub.

Recently, Allu Arjun attended an event, after which he greeted his fans with folded hands. The videos and photos from the event surfaced on social media which saw the actor's bouncers facing problem in controlling the fans. Arjun responded by waving and greeting them with folded hands.

Pushpa 2 went on the floors in December. The movie's first schedule has been wrapped up at a specially erected set at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Reports suggested that Pushpa director Sukumar is leaving no stone unturned to make the second part ever bigger than the first one.

According to the HT, at one of the events, the movie's cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek said in an interview, "I know all of you have been asking me for updates about Pushpa 2. I have a small one. If it was ‘Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 1, it’ll be ‘Asalu Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 2. I’m hoping everything will turn out to be positive. I’m excited, I hope that excitement touches you too."