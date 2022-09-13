Allu Arjun Grooves To Pushpa Chartbuster Oo Antava At SIIMA After Party, Watch

South sensation Allu Arjun took home the Best Actor (Telugu) trophy for his performance in the 2021-blockbuster film ‘Pushpa-The Rise.’ Recently, a viral video of the ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ star has been doing the rounds on social media, where he can be seen grooving to his chartbuster hit song, Oo Antava at the after-party of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA).

Fans of the superstar posted several videos on Twitter where Allu Arjun can be seen dancing to the song. He even went on to ask everyone present on the dance floor to say his famous dialogue from the film ‘Thaggedhe Le’ (won’t bow down).

Watch:





Last month, Allu Arjun was honoured by the Mayor of New York, Eric Adams as he represented India as the Grand Marshall in the annual Indian day parade. Taking to Instagram, the Pushpa actor shared a post, which he captioned, “It was a pleasure meeting the Mayor of New York City. Very Sportive Gentleman. Thank You for the Honours Mr. Eric Adams. Thaggede Le !”

On the work front, after the monstrous success of his last release ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, he will soon begin shooting for the sequel, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.

The makers of the film Mythri Movie had shared an announcement poster to reveal that Pushpa 2 is all set to start filming. The Instagram post read, “#PushpaRaj is back! This time to Rule #PushpaTheRule Pooja Ceremony tomorrow. India’s most anticipated sequel is going to be BIGGER”.

View this post on Instagram

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Allu Arjun’s fee for Pushpa: The Rise was around Rs 45 crore in addition to a stake in the profits too. “Following the film’s success, not only the actor but director Sukumar has also hiked his fee to direct the sequel. Arjun’s fee for the Pushpa sequel is around Rs. 85 crores which is a new record in the Telugu film industry,” added the report.

“Arjun’s equation with the box office has changed after Pushpa. Though the film may not have been as much of a grand hit in Andhra and Telangana as expected, its pan-India success places him above Prabhas in the all-India market,” read the report.

The report further added that director Sukumar has also hiked his fees. He will now be charging Rs 40 crore in comparison to receiving Rs 18 crore for the first part.